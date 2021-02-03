Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], February 3 (ANI): A private nursing college in Ullal, Mangaluru of Dakshina Kannada district has been sealed after 40 of its students tested positive for COVID-19, said Ullal city municipal commissioner.

The students had arrived from Kerala.

The officials from the district health department and Ullal city municipality visited the spot and declared it as a containment zone and ordered to seal down the college and hospital.

According to the Karnataka health department, Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday reported 61 new cases taking the total number of cases in the district to 33,888 including 32,867 discharges, 281 active cases, and 738 deaths.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 426 new COVID-19 cases, 433 discharges, and 2 deaths. Total cases in the state rose to 9,40,596 including 9,22,437 discharges, 12,225 deaths and 5,915 active cases. (ANI)

