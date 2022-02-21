Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Attacking the Opposition parties in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have weakened the fight against terrorism and put national security at risk in the greed for vote bank.

Addressing a public meeting at Pilibhit, Shah said, "Priyanka Gandhi says that she has no time for stupid things like terrorism. These Congress, SP and BSP people have always knocked on the doors of the court to save the terrorists. They have weakened the fight against terrorism by endangering national security in the greed of the vote bank."

Also Read | Ahmedabad: Dumped by NRI Woman, Ex-Lover Leaks Intimate Pictures.

"If SP comes, goons, Bahubali, mafia will come again and then they will capture the lands of the poor. In last five years, Yogi ji has done the work of removing the mafiaraj from Uttar Pradesh. The yagna started by Modi ji for the welfare of the poor in the state cannot be taken forward by Akhilesh Yadav," said the Union Home Minister.

Shah said there was Nizam's rule during the SP government in Uttar Pradesh. He said Akhilesh Yadav's Nizam refers to "Naseemuddin, Imran Masood, Azam Khan and Mukhtar Ansari."

Also Read | Karnataka Hindu Activist's Murder: 3 Held, Protesters Torch Police Bus, Bajrang Dal Gives Bandh Call.

He said bahubalis are in jail under the Yogi government. "Even if the SP government comes by mistake, then bahubalis will come out on bail," Shah alleged.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) further, Shah said, "There are two roads in front of the people of Sitapur and Uttar Pradesh. One of the roads has the pits of scams of SP, speed breaker of family politics, toll-tax of the extortion of mafia and there is no entry of poor and backward. The other road is the path of BJP's welfare of poor and Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas."

Earlier today, addressing a rally in Sitapur, the Union Home Minister slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that he wears spectacles through which he sees religion and caste.

"Akhilesh Yadav is wearing spectacles of a specific religion and caste, due to which could not see the poor of Uttar Pradesh. Therefore, he cannot work for the welfare the poor and the development of the state. Under the SP-BSP regime, Uttar Pradesh was considered the centre of terrorism and riots and the corridor of the mafia," he said.

The seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. First three phases of the election have been completed and the voting for the remaining phases will continue on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)