Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold public meetings and door-to-door campaign on Thursday in Varanasi ahead of the seventh and final phase of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Varanasi is slated to vote on March 7 in the last phase of the polls in the state.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Seeks PM Narendra Modi's Urgent Intervention To Set Up Humanitarian Corridor for Indian Students Stranded in Ukraine.

Priyanka Gandhi will hold a public meeting at Football ground, Renukoot, Sonbhadra followed by another rally at Sakaldiha, Chandauli.

She will also address a public meeting in Ramnagar in Varanasi Cantonment.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 100 COVID-19 Cases; No Addition to Death Toll for 6th Consecutive Day.

Later in the day, the Congress leader will hold a door-to-door campaign from Akhri Chauraha to Chitaipur Chauraha, Rohaniya.

Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)