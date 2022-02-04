Sahibabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a door-to-door campaign in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad on Friday and said that the party is raising the issues pertaining to the public.

Priyanka was campaigning for Sangeeta Tyagi who is a candidate from the constituency.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Chandigarh: 83-Year-Old Retired BSF Commandant Duped Of Rs 4.34 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters; Case Registered.

Sangeeta Tyagi is the wife of Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi who died in August 2020 following a cardiac arrest.

Speaking to ANI during the campaign, the Congress general secretary said that they are raising the issues pertaining to the public that are hurting them.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Govt's Proposal To Rename Hoshangabad As Narmadapuram, Babai As Makhan Nagar Approved by Centre: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"We are fighting with all our might. For the first time in 30 years, our party has fought on all 403 seats. We are raising issues pertaining to the public and issues that are actually hurting the public," she said.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)