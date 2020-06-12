Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Priyanka Slams UP Govt, Says Its 'no Testing is Equal to No Corona' Policy a Criminal Act

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 05:44 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Priyanka Slams UP Govt, Says Its 'no Testing is Equal to No Corona' Policy a Criminal Act

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over coronavirus testing, saying its policy of 'no testing is equal to no corona' is to keep people in the dark.

She also tagged a media report on Twitter which claimed that an FIR has been lodged against a former IAS officer who tweeted alleging that the UP chief secretary scolded district magistrates carrying out a large number if COVID-19 tests in their areas.

Also Read | TikTok 'Hip Hop Harry' Dance Circle Trend Goes Viral! Watch Fun Videos That Will Make You Hum 'Go, Go, Go, Go...' All Day.

"Protection from corona = maximum testing. This is in public interest. The 'no testing = no corona' policy is to keep the public in the dark and is a criminal act," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

If any former officer has raised these questions, then the UP government should answer it and not file a case against him, the Congress general secretary in-charge of UP East said.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia Calls CM Ashok Gehlot 'Mentally Unstable', Says 'His Statements Reflect Despair'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement