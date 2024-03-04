Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Bengaluru Police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged 'Pro-Pak' sloganeering outside the Vidhan Soudha, after the declaration of the Rajya Sabha poll result in February.

"Three people have been arrested based on the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) report, available witnesses and evidence and further action has been initiated as per the law," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bengaluru Central Division.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier alleged that the supporters of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain raised slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' outside the Vidhana Soudha after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The police, accordingly, registered a case against the alleged sloganeering last Monday. Later on Thursday, a supporter of Congress's Hussain, identified as Mohmad Shafi Nashipudi, was detained in this connection.

The police said that Mohmad Shafi was present in Vidhana Soudha with Syed Nasser Hussain.

The Rajya Sabha poll results were declared on February 27.

All three Congress candidates from Karnataka, Ajay Maken, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekhar registered victories in the Rajya Sabha polls on Tuesday. Ajay Maken got 47 votes, while both Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekhar received a total of 46 votes each.

BJP candidate Narayanasa Bhandage also won the Rajya Sabha polls. (ANI)

