Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): As an investigation is underway to find the cause of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Former Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha said on Saturday that probably both engines lost power and the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) would be examined to interpret what went wrong.

Speaking to ANI, Raha said, "Looking at the aircraft conditions, the way the aircraft has stalled and sank into the ground, it appears at a very critical stage of flight, transition from ground to air, there has been a loss of engine power. That loss of power could be due to electronic glitches in the control systems of the engine. Normally, it does not happen. Probably both engines have lost power. And it happened at a very critical stage. As a result, it crashed. The second thing (probability) is fuel contamination, which has occurred in the past as well."

He further said that the people investigating the case will check the FDR, as it records every parameter of the flight.

"They have the FDR (Flight Data Recorder), black box. FDR records every parameter of the flight, engine parameters, airframe parameters, and control inputs. They will access the information, interpret it and then the specialist will analyse what went wrong," Arup Raha said.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in Meghaninagar area shortly after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday.

Only one person out of the 242 people on board survived the crash. As per Air India, the passengers comprised 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals.

The DGCA on Friday directed Air India to immediately carry out the additional maintenance actions on its B787-8/9 aircraft equipped with Genx engines in coordination with the concerned regional DGCA offices.

"Air India is in the process of completing the one-time safety checks directed by the Indian aviation regulator, DGCA. These checks are being carried out on the Boeing 787 fleet as they return to India, before being cleared for their next operations. Air India has completed such checks on nine of the Boeing 787 aircraft and are on track to complete this process for the remaining 24 aircraft within the timeline provided by the regulator," Air India stated. (ANI)

