Pune, Jun 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has suspended the chief matron of Pune's Sassoon General Hospital and launched an inquiry against her in connection with the death of an assistant matron there, a senior health official said.

Anita Rathod, the assistant matron, died in April this year following which the Maharashtra Government Nurses Federation alleged that the state-run hospital's chief matron Rajashri Korke caused mental, physical, financial and social harassment to the federation's members.

They also alleged that Korke was responsible for the death of Rathod.

A senior health official on Saturday said Rathod also had some underlying health condition.

However, following a complaint by the nurses federation, the state government suspended Korke on Friday and launched a departmental inquiry against her in connection with Rathod's death, the official said.

The Maharashtra Government Nurses Federation in a statement welcomed the decision of the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to launch an inquiry into the matter.

