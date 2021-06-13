Kutch (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): A probe has been ordered after popular Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari posted a picture of herself being administered a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at her residence.

Rabari, a folk singer from the Tappar village known globally as the cuckoo from Kutch, shared a photo on her Facebook handle in which a nurse can be seen administering vaccine dose.

The post was soon deleted after questions were raised in the comments asking why she was got a jab at home while common people had to wait in lines for hours.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the District Development Officer in Kutch has sought clarification from the officer present on duty asking why she was vaccinated at home and who had ordered the same. (ANI)

