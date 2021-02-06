Noida, Feb 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police has identified some suspects involved in the killing of an elderly couple, related to former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who was found dead at their Greater Noida home, officials said Saturday.

The bodies of the senior Congress leader's distant cousin Narendra Nath, around 70, and his wife Suman, around 65, were found at their home in Sector Alpha 1 on Friday morning after a house party, according to the officials.

Citing their post-mortem reports, the police confirmed that the man was strangulated to death while the woman died of a gunshot injury.

Nath's body was found in the basement and his wife's on the upper floor of their multi-storey house in Greater Noida, where they had moved from Delhi some years ago, according to the officials.

"We have identified some suspects and the investigation is ongoing. The post mortem report has been received and it confirms strangulation and gunshot injuries, as were prima facie evident in the case," Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said.

The officer declined to divulge further details on the ongoing probe.

According to the police, some guests had come for the party which involved liquor consumption at the couple's house on Thursday night and their role is suspected in the double murder.

The police are, however, considering other angles also in the probe, given that the man had also loaned money to some people, the officials added.

An FIR has been lodged at the local Beta 2 sector police station.

