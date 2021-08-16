Dehradun, Aug 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the process of filling 24,000 vacancies in the state has been started.

"Seventeen vacancies advertised on August 15 for the posts of review officers and assistant review officers are part of the exercise," Dhami said at a function in Champawat district.

Filling the 24,000 vacancies was one of the first decisions of the cabinet after Dhami took over as chief minister. "Our focus is on fulfilling our commitments. We will talk less and work more. We are working to ensure that the announcements don't just remain on paper but become a reality," he said.

Vacancies will continue to be advertised similarly from time to time and people will get jobs according to their abilities.

The state government has also set itself a target of giving jobs to one lakh people through self-employment schemes, he said.

