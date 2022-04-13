Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government should not deny permission to processions on the occasion of Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary on Thursday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has said.

In a statement issued by his office, Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra, claimed he received complaints about permission being denied for processions in some parts of the state, and said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should look into it.

“The state government should not deny permission for processions on the occasion of 131st birth anniversary of the Constitution's architect Babasaheb Ambedkar," Athawale was quoted as saying.

In the last two years there was no public celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic, but processions were allowed for Gudhi Padwa and Shiv Jayanti this year, the Republican Party of India (RPI) leader noted.

