India News | Procurement of Paddy Surpass 10 Lakh MT in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 14 (ANI): Odisha government has said that procurement of paddy (Rabi Crop) has crossed the targeted 10 Lakh MT.

So far, more than 11,86,000 MT of Rabi paddy have been procured. The paddy procurement will continue till June 30.

2,57,891 farmers have registered their name for paddy procurement (Rabi Crop) this year. It is 20 per cent more than that of last year's farmers registration.

More than Rs 22 Crore worth of pulses and oilseeds have been procured from farmers under price support system through various Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS). The procurement is going on.

More than 17,000 farmers have registered their name for the sale of pulses and oilseeds this year. 8816 farmers had registered their name last year for the purpose. (ANI)

