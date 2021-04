New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Amid a shortage of Remdesivir in hospitals all over the country, Union Chemical and Fertilizer Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday that 25 new manufacturing sites for the production of the anti-viral drug have been approved by the government and production capacity has now been ramped up to 90 lakh vials per month.

"Since 12th April, 25 new manufacturing sites for #Remdesivir's production have been approved. Production capacity is now ramped up to >=90 lakhs vials per month. Earlier it was 40 lakhs vials/month," Union Minister Mandaviya tweeted.

"Very soon, 3 lakh vials/day will be produced. Monitoring is being done on daily basis. We would not leave any stone unturned to supply Remdesivir," he added.

Last week, the Union Minister had told ANI that the Central government has taken several steps to ensure the availability of the crucial injections which are part of COVID-19 treatment.

Mandaviya had said that the Central government is working continuously to ensure that the production of Remdesivir injection increases as soon as possible and its prices are reduced. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)