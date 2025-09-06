New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announces that Prof. Shyama Rath, an eminent academician and accomplished physicist, has assumed charge as the Member Secretary of the Council.

Prof Rath brings an illustrious career spanning over three decades in teaching, research, and academic leadership. She earned her B.Sc. (Hons.) in Physics from Utkal University in 1986, followed by an M.Sc. from IIT Kanpur in 1988 and a Ph.D. in Physics from IIT Delhi in 1994.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Jilted Lover Stabs Newlywed Woman in Mustafabad, Accused Arrested.

Beginning her journey as a Lecturer in Physics at the University of Delhi, she has been serving as a Professor there since 2011, shaping generations of young physicists and researchers.

Her academic and research excellence has taken her across the globe, having worked and collaborated with prestigious institutions such as the University of Electro-Communications in Tokyo, Imperial College London, and the University of Surrey in the UK.

Also Read | Ashish Kapoor Sexual Assault Case: Delhi Court Sends Rape Accused TV Actor to 14 Days of Judicial Custody.

She has also served as a consultant with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and as visiting faculty at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, reflecting her rich international exposure and interdisciplinary contributions.

Prof Rath's research expertise lies in experimental condensed matter physics, with a strong focus on semiconductors and quantum materials, advanced optical spectroscopy, and material engineering using accelerators. She has published extensively in reputed journals, guided several Ph.D. scholars, and contributed significantly to advancing scientific knowledge and innovation.

With her profound academic background, global experience, and visionary outlook, Prof Shyama Rath is expected to play a pivotal role in further strengthening technical and management education in India, fostering innovation, research, and inclusivity in line with the evolving needs of the education ecosystem.

She has held various administrative posts at the University, including Coordinator of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, responsible for NAAC accreditation, Dean of Alumni Affairs, and Dean of International Students. She has also actively advocated for women in STEM on national and International Platforms and has consistently worked to popularise science and technology among school- and college-going girls. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)