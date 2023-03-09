Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma on Thursday said rules regarding the prohibition of liquor in the tribal-dominated Bastar region will be different from the rest of the state and a decision in this regard will be taken by the panchayat.

Speaking to the mediapersons in Raipur on Thursday, the minister said the people of Bastar and their way of worship were different and several of their rituals during worship cannot be conducted without the use or consumption of alcohol.

"Therefore, the prohibition rules for the Bastar region will be different and the question of prohibiting liquor there did not arise," he said.

The population in the region is tribal-dominated and the panchayat there will take a decision in this regard, he added.

Lakhma further elaborated that an announcement regarding the prohibition of liquor was made by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the Assembly.

"Rising above politics, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who has the betterment of Chhattisgarh at his heart, has proposed to constitute a committee with one or two members from all political parties," said Lakhma, alleging that while BJP and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) did not propose any names from their parties, the BSP put forward their names for the committee but did not come to the meeting.

All the members of the committee on Wednesday visited Delhi and later toured Gujarat, he said, adding, after the Budget session of the Assembly, they will also visit Mizoram.

Based on the recommendations of the committee, the government will take a decision in the interest of the people, he said.

The minister further alleged that the BJP only speaks lies and indulges in politics for votes. (ANI)

