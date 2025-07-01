Meerut (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) The Meerut administration has imposed prohibitory orders across the district from July 2 to August 30 in view of upcoming festivals and competitive examinations.

No protests, processions, marches, assemblies, or use of loudspeakers in public spaces will be allowed without prior permission, an order issued on Tuesday said.

To maintain law and order during major events such as Muharram, Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Shivratri and Janmashtami, as well as various government examinations, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 was imposed, said the order by District Magistrate VK Singh.

Singh said the administration suspects some elements may attempt to incite communal tensions or spread misinformation, thereby affecting public order. To preempt such threats, the order has been issued, he said.

As per the directive, all 32 police station jurisdictions in the district, including the Women's Police Station, will be under restrictions.

The order also bans any programme on public or private premises that could potentially "disrupt social harmony". Prior approval will also be required to put up posters, banners, graffiti, or hoardings.

Authorities clarified that violation of the order will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The duration of the prohibitory order may be extended or curtailed if deemed necessary.

