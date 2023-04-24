Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) Prohibitory orders were imposed in Malpura town of Rajasthan's Tonk district till April 26 on Monday, a day after more than a dozen people were injured in a clash between members of two communities.

Thirty people have been detained in connection with the incident, police said.

Around 15 people, including a policeman, were injured in stone pelting during a clash between two groups in Malpura. Thirty people have been detained and the situation is completely under control, said Superintendent of Police, Tonk, Rajarshi Raj Verma.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Malpura till April 26 to maintain law and order, and additional police personnel have been deployed. Three companies of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) as well as district police have been deployed in the area, he added.

Range Inspector General of Police (IG) Rupinder Singh and Divisional Commissioner B L Mehra arrived in Malpura to take stock of the situation and are constantly monitoring the situation, officials said.

The police appealed to the general public not to pay heed to rumours.

The clash took place in the Nagauri Mohalla area of Tonk when a group of people objected to speeding motorcycles on a road while children were playing. The issue escalated and members of the two communities pelted stones at each other, according to police.

People from both sides were injured in the clash.

