Ranchi, Jun 10 (PTI) Prohibitory orders were imposed in parts of Ranchi after some policemen and others were injured here on Friday while trying to control a mob near a temple, an official said.

The incident occurred after protests erupted with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Police fired in the air besides resorted to lathi-charge to control the mob which spilled out on the road after Friday prayers in a mosque located close by.

The protestors shouted slogans and pelted the police with stones.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC, (prohibiting gathering of five or more people) has been imposed in an around the affected area, the official said.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner, Chhavi Ranjan told PTI "The prohibitory order is applicable on 500 metres of both sides of the main road from Albert Ekka Chowk to Sujata Chowk near overbridge”.

Asked about the number of policemen and persons injured in the incident, the DC said the exact number is being ascertained.

Meanwhile drone surveillance is being done in the affected area to keep an eye on the miscreants.

