New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday presented a status report on the AAP government's 2021-22 budget which showed that projects under the Directorate of Education were "on track".

Sisodia presented the fifth consecutive report card of the government in the Delhi Assembly on the progress and achievements of schemes, programmes and projects under the "Outcome Budget".

The "Outcome Budget" was introduced in 2017-18 as a tool linking the budget with outcomes to capture the progress of various schemes, programmes and projects and final deliverables from the citizens' perspective.

The "Outcome Budget" for 2021-22 showed that out of 60 critical indicators of the Directorate of Education, 72 per cent were "on track". In 2020-21, this figure stood at 84 per cent.

The major initiatives of the directorate include construction of 13,181 new classrooms till February 2022, admission of 25,327 students under the Right to Education, installing CCTV cameras in 577 out of 728 government school buildings.

It also said that 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' and 'Desh Ke Mentor' programme were also rolled out while three lakh children received a seed money of Rs 2,000 each under the Business Blasters programme leading to generation of 51,000 business ideas.

For higher education, the outcome budget showed that 63 per cent of the indicators were "on track".

It said that 95 per cent of the work has been completed on the east campus of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and it is likely to become functional this year.

A total of 6,820 students have been provided financial assistance of Rs 48.14 crore during 2021-22 under the Merit cum Means Linked Financial Assistance Scheme as against Rs 24.01 crore provided to 3,760 students in 2020-21, the report said.

The Delhi government's technical education institutes have awarded 84 Ph.D degrees up to December 31,2021 against an annual target of 114 Ph.D degrees, while 1,670 research papers were published by the faculty of such institutes during the same period as against 1,960 papers in 2020-21.

