Bhagalpur, Oct 23 (PTI) In a dig at the BJP's election promise of 19 lakh jobs in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that it was similar to that of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of the people.

Addressing an election rally here, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke the backbone of the farmers, and medium and small businesses in the state.

Also Read | Karnataka Floods: CM BS Yediyurappa Seeks Rs 10,000 Crore Relief Package From Centre.

He said that Modi calls himself a nationalist but weakened the country over the last six years.

"Economy is suppressed and farmers oppressed," Gandhi added.

Also Read | Republic TV Can Use Tagline ‘Nation Wants to Know’ For Now, But Not ‘News Hour’, Says Delhi High Court in Republic vs Times Now Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)