Chandigarh, Mar 12 (PTI) Newly appointed Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Wednesday said nobody can challenge the supremacy of the Akal Takht and that he will step down from the position the day the 'Panth' (Sikh community) finds shortcomings in him.

He also asserted that he is not a representative of the Shiromani Akali Dal but of the 'Panth'.

Also Read | ‘Grateful to My Family’, Says PM Narendra Modi for BJP's Historic Victory in Haryana Municipal Election.

Gargaj's remarks came amid various Sikh and Nihang bodies opposing the removal of two 'jathedars' and his installation without following religious rituals and traditions at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib.

Gargaj on Wednesday offered prayers at the historic gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala. He assumed charge as the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar (head priest) and the acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht on Monday.

Also Read | 'Nitish Kumar Should Resign on His Own': Tejashwi Yadav Demands Bihar CM's Resignation, Calls Him 'Unfit' To Govern.

Asked about the alleged violation of 'maryada' (tenets) during his installation ceremony, Gargaj said he would not make any comment.

Gargaj assumed charge amid the ongoing row over the removal of two 'jathedars' by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The installation ceremony was held in the early hours of Monday instead of the scheduled time of 10 am, apparently in the wake of threats by various Nihang bodies to scuttle the event.

Various Nihang bodies on Monday raised questions over Gargaj's installation ceremony, claiming that rituals, traditions and 'maryada' were not followed. They said the 'Khalsa Panth' would never accept him.

Gargaj refused to comment on the removal of three jathedars by the SGPC earlier.

Asked about the Holla Mohalla festival in Anandpur Sahib, he said, "Does anybody fear brothers? Anandpur Sahib is the birthplace of the Khalsa. The 'Khalsa Panth' has gathered there and they are all our brothers. There is no fear. There are some engagements and I will certainly go to Anandpur Sahib."

On the issue of religious conversions, he said it is a serious issue.

"I feel that we have distanced from the guru and turned materialistic," he said.

He stressed the need for 'dharam parchar' (religious propagation) in every village and city in Punjab. "We will promote Sikhism," he said.

Gargaj further asserted that no one can challenge the supremacy of the Akal Takht.

"Its supremacy is there and will always be there. It cannot be even thought that its supremacy can be challenged. Today, I came (as the jathedar). Tomorrow, somebody will come in my place.

"I promise that the day the Panth finds shortcomings in me (and) that I should not serve, I will leave the 'sewa' (post of Jathedar) with folded hands. Whoever comes after me, I will myself hand over 'dastar' (turban)," he said.

Asked what efforts would be made to strengthen the Shiromani Akali Dal, Gargaj replied that he was not a representative of the party.

"I am the representative of the Panth. You ask me what efforts will be made to strengthen the Panth," he said.

Akal Takht in Amritsar and Takht Kesgarh in Anandpur Sahib are two of the five seats of temporal authority of Sikhism.

Gargaj's appointment was made after the SGPC removed Giani Raghbir Singh as the Akal Takht 'jathedar' and Giani Sultan Singh as the Takht Kesgarh Sahib 'jathedar'.

The removal of the two 'jathedars' drew condemnation from various quarters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)