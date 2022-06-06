Dehradun, Jun 6 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday asked Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to promote agri-tech start-ups in the state to arrest the large-scale migration of youth and promised all help from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The two leaders had a meeting here and discussed implementation of various centrally funded schemes in the state & other related matters.

Also Read | RBI Monetary Policy Meet: Here's Some of the Expectations.

The Union Minister said that the geography and climatic conditions in Himalayan states like Uttarakhand favour the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants and these can be developed into agri-tech and aromatic enterprises.

Referring to the huge success of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) supported aroma mission in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, the same can be replicated in a big way in 'Devbhoomi'.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Bag Stuffed With Human Body Parts Found in Kalyanpuri Area.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, urged Dhami to promote agri-tech start-ups in the state to arrest the large-scale migration of youth and promised all help from the Ministry of Science and Technology, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

The minister offered support for providing free quality planting material and end-to-end technology package on cultivation, processing, value addition and marketing of the lavender crop to the farmers.

He said, CSIR will provide comprehensive handholding from product development to marketing to the willing youth and farmers.

The minister said, as large number of area is under small and marginal holdings, appreciable economic outcomes can be achieved by pooling resources for aroma mission.

Dhami also discussed a wide range of state related issues ranging from development to placement of all India services officers with the Union Minister.

He brought to the notice of Singh, some of the issues related to deputation and placement of IAS officers in Uttarakhand.

In response, the minister said, he will ask the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to give due consideration to all the issues raised by him and examine what best can be done, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)