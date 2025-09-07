New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya participated in 'Fit India: Sundays on Cycle' in New Delhi today with the theme of 'Garv se Swadeshi'.

On the theme, the Union Minister said, "'Sunday on Cycle' has become a movement in the country. Every citizen, to stay fit and promote 'Swadeshi,' goes cycling every Sunday to send a message through 'Sunday on Cycle.'"

Mandaviya further expressed his happiness over 50 MPs participating in this and spreading the message of 'Swadeshi' to the nation. "Let us all today promote the message of 'Fit India' by cycling through 'Sunday on Cycle' with the slogan of 'Swadeshi'," he added.

Since its inception, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle movement has reached over seven lakh individuals across more than 40,000 locations nationwide. It is spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Rope Skipping team led by Dr. Shikha Gupta, Raahgiri Foundation, MYBharat, and My Bikes.

The drive runs concurrently across all State and Union Territory capitals, Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), and Khelo India centres.

Meanwhile, last Sunday morning, the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi hosted a special National Sports Day 2025 edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, featuring National Sports Federations, with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, leading the celebrations.

The event was part of the concluding day of the three-day pan-India celebration of sports, honouring hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on his 120th birth anniversary, as per a release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, a release said.

Mandaviya flagged off the cycling rally, calling it a "movement that connects Indians to their soil, promotes sustainability and embodies the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat." (ANI)

