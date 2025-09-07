New Delhi, September 7: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendraa Sachdeva criticised Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for visiting Gujarat instead of extending support to flood-affected Punjab. Noting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's illness, Virendraa Sachdeva argued that Kejriwal should be supporting the state, but decided to "flee" to Gujarat. The Delhi BJP chief accused the former AAP chief of prioritising his benefits over the public.

"Arvind Kejriwal is on a political tour in Gujarat. Punjab is facing floods and needs the state government's complete support. Kejriwal should've stayed there and helped them. Till Kejriwal was in Delhi, he had nothing to do with Delhi's problems, and now that the Punjab CM's health is not good, he fled to Gujarat instead of supporting the state. To deceive people and run away is his politically calculated move in which he sees his benefits," Virendraa Sachdeva said. Punjab Floods Affect 25,000 People, 40 Villages Submerged.

On Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal reached Gujarat's Rajkot and will address a big rally in Chotila on September 9 for the rights of cotton farmers. Meanwhile, Sachdeva also hailed Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's decision to extend support of Rs 5 crore to Punjab. "Our CM talked to the Punjab CM and announced support of Rs 5 crore that will go to the Punjab CM's fund. This is humanity. If Punjab's farmers are suffering, then it is the responsibility of the nation to help them," he said.

Earlier, CM Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi government will contribute Rs five crore to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the state in its ongoing crisis. CM Gupta also prayed for the swift recovery of the affected families. Her announcement comes as Punjab battles heavy flooding, which has caused extensive damage and loss of life. Similar crises are unfolding across northern states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, where excess rainfall and landslides have left several regions devastated. ‘Ye Sab Rehne Do’: Salman Khan’s First Heroine Bhagyashree Requests Paparazzi To Stop Taking Pictures of Her, Asks Them To Focus on Floods in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

On Saturday, Punjab Rural Development Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond noted that about 24,930 people have been affected by floods in the state, with 40 villages inundated. Fazilka district is among the worst hit, with 22,652 people impacted, particularly in the Jalalabad and Fazilka constituencies.

