Goa [India], June 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is on a one-day visit to Goa, addressed a special Session of the Goa Legislative Assembly on Thursday on the theme 'Viksit Bharat 2047: Role of Public Representatives and said that proper conduct and decorum by people's representative adds to the prestige to the house.

Birla highlighted that it is the responsibility of legislative bodies, from Panchayat to Parliament, to effectively convey issues of the public interest to the executive.

Also Read | Senthil Balaji Arrested: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Steps Up Attack on Centre Over DMK Leader’s Arrest.

He emphasized that, in this context, it is necessary that there should be a high level of discussion and dialogue in our legislatures and their proceedings should be conducted with decorum upholding the dignity of the House.

Expressing the view that there are enough avenues to express dissent in a parliamentary democracy, Birla felt that if dissent is expressed in a dignified manner inside the House, it adds to the prestige of the nation and democracy.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy Video: Trees Uprooted, Hoardings Fall in Dwarka As Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Makes Landfall.

He suggested that public representatives must voice the hopes and aspirations of the people adequately in the House to ensure that their problems are addressed effectively. He added that proper conduct inside the House adds to the prestige of the House.

Referring to the proper participation of legislators in the process of lawmaking, Birla said that there should be a comprehensive debate and discussion on the legal proposals brought by the government.

He added the aim of this discussion should be to assess the effect of laws on the lives of common people.

He stressed the idea that the wider the discussion on the laws, the more effective the laws eventually become.

Birla further observed that in the present times, people have higher hopes and aspirations for the Legislature.

Simultaneously, the needs of the public have increased even more. For this, it is necessary that we set our priorities right and try our best to fulfill them. He invited attention to the fact that there is an increasing demand from the public that their aspirations are fulfilled through the House, and their issues are resolved.

Birla said that as public representatives, it is our moral responsibility to continuously work for the socio-economic development of the people, and try to fulfill their needs.

Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant, Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Shri Ramesh Tawadkar, Ministers of the Government of Goa and Members of the Legislative Assembly remained present; besides other dignitaries during Birla's address.

Addressing the gathering, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "India has achieved many milestones in the democratic journey of 75 years. The nation has made huge leaps in the fields like education, health, infrastructure, etc which has had a direct impact on the lives of the people. Legislative institutions have also played an important role in this journey and they have been continuously strengthened."

He added that today we have efficient leadership and hardworking people who are continually powering the nation's progress.

He expressed hope that the dream of making a developed India by 2047 would definitely be fulfilled.

Referring to the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed nation by the year 2047, Birla said that the achievement of this great resolution is possible only when every citizen and all institutions of the nation make a dedicated, collective effort.

Birla emphasized that the nation's legislative bodies will have to play a leading role towards the fulfilment of this resolution.

Emphasizing that proper use of information and communication technology will reduce the distance between the public and the legislature, Birla said that besides public trust in democratic processes, people's participation must also be strong.

He suggested that all the Legislative Assemblies across the country make maximum use of technology. Alongside this, proper arrangements for capacity building of Members of the Legislative Assembly will ensure their meaningful participation in legislation.

Birla said that the more the people's representatives enhance their knowledge and abilities, the more they will be able to participate in public welfare work.

He emphasized building a political culture that has a public interest, concern and service at its core.

Referring to the illustrious history of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Birla lauded the fact that the Legislative Assembly has played a significant role in the socio-economic development of Goa and the welfare of the people.

"Today, Goa is on the path of development on the basis of many public-spirited laws made by the Assembly and therefore the State has emerged as a tourist hub all over the world. Referring to the rapid development of infrastructure in the state," Birla lauded the vision and efforts of the state government.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant, in his address, first congratulated Birla on the inauguration of the New Parliament Building.

He said, "It is his firm belief that the New Parliament building will prove to be the gift of Amrit Kaal for generations to come."

He added that the Lok Sabha has a rich tradition and legacy of discussion, agreement, disagreement and unity on issues of national importance. Remembering veteran leaders like Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj etc, he said that these inspirational leaders have enhanced the dignity of the House through their word and deed.

In the context of the comprehensive roadmap for the nation given by PM Modi, CM Sawant said that this grand vision will fulfil the dream of a developed India by the year 2047. He added that the idea of Viksit Bharat 2047 includes the role of various aspects in the progress of the nation.

CM Sawant emphasized that the role of elected representatives is very important to fulfill this resolution and all public representatives from Panchayat to Parliament will have to make efforts in this direction.

In his welcome address, the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly Ramesh Tawadkar said that building a self-reliant and developed India should be our goal and for this, the Legislatures have an important role to play along with other stakeholders.

He suggested that during lawmaking, it is necessary to study the implementation and the impact of the laws on the public.

He further observed that it is the duty of all the legislators to contribute to maintaining the faith of the people in the democratic process.

Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Joshua D'Souza delivered the Vote of Thanks, on the occasion. On this occasion, Om Birla also planted a sapling on the Goa Legislative Assembly premises. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)