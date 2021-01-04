New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A property dealer and three of his employees have been arrested for allegedly thrashing a man over a monetary dispute, police said on Monday.

The accused forcibly entered the house of the victim in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area and beat him, they said, adding that the four accused have been arrested.

The accused Deepak Singh (24) and his employees -- Sunny (20), Ashok (22) and Vikash Paswan (26), are all residents of Neb Sarai where the victim Atul Kumar Singh, a teacher by profession, resides with his family, they said.

Police said the victim was supposed to give Rs 10,000 to Deepak but when he failed to do so, the accused along with his staff went to victim's house on the night of December 31, when a new year party was going on.

However, the victim did not let him enter the house.

A quarrel broke out between them following which the accused thrashed Singh. During the scuffle, the victim's friend Manish also sustained minor injuries, a police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said "On December 31, we got a late night call at Neb Sarai police station regarding a quarrel. A man had been injured in an attack by a group of four-five known people who trespassed his house, we were informed. By the time, our team reached the spot, the injured had been shifted to AIIMS hospital."

Singh and his friend Manish did not register their complaint on the same day, saying they had acute pain and told the police that they would do so after getting discharged from hospital, he said.

On Monday, Singh registered his complaint, alleging that on the night of December 31, when he along with his friends were celebrating New year at his house, some of his acquaintances, including Deepak, came to his house but he politely refused them entry, the officer said.

On being denied entry, the accused forcibly entered his house and threatened him of dire consequences. When Singh objected, they started thrashing him. They also punched him and some others took out an LED TV from his room, he told the police.

On the statement of the complainant, a case has been registered and the four accused have been arrested, the DCP said, adding further investigation is underway.

