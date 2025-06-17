India News | Proposal Sent to Rename Renigunta Airport After Lord Venkateswara: TTD Chairman

    Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 17 (PTI) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman B R Naidu on Wednesday said that a proposal has been made to rename Renigunta airport as Sri Venkateswara International Airport.

    Naidu said that a recommendation has been sent to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the airport will be redesigned with aesthetics reflecting Tirumala's spiritual and devotional atmosphere.

    "A proposal has been made to rename Renigunta airport after Lord Sri Venkateswara. The airport will reflect Tirumala's divine aesthetics," said, Naidu addressing a press conference.

    The TTD chairman said that the temple body plans to construct a Srivari temple at a prime location in Bengaluru, subject to land allotment by the Karnataka government.

    Union Minister for Heavy Industries Kumara Swamy has agreed to provide 100 electric buses to TTD, and efforts are underway to bring them to Tirumala shortly, said the temple body in the release.

    TTD has also decided to lease space in Tirupati for establishing a CSIR Lab to verify quality of ghee, water and food used in temple offerings.

    Naidu said that the 73-year-old Sri Venkateswara college in Delhi will be modernised while a three-member panel headed by TTD chairman will resolve issues of 200 contract lecturers before new recruitments proceed.

    TTD's Dharmic (religious) wing will launch initiatives including priesthood training for backward groups, Sadgamaya (enlightenment /righteousness) for student ethics, and Saubhagyam (good fortune), a programme for women on Varalakshmi Vratam (sacred observance) day.

    Other programmes include Akshara Govindam for children, Harikatha Vaibhavam, Sanmargam for prisoners, Giri Janardhanam in tribal areas, and Vana-Nidhi for promoting spiritual and ecological values.

