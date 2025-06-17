India News | Proposal Sent to Rename Renigunta Airport After Lord Venkateswara: TTD Chairman

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 17 (PTI) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman B R Naidu on Wednesday said that a proposal has been made to rename Renigunta airport as Sri Venkateswara International Airport.
Naidu said that a recommendation has been sent to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the airport will be redesigned with aesthetics reflecting Tirumala's spiritual and devotional atmosphere.
Also Read | TCS Deployment Policy: Tata Consultancy Services Mandates 225 Billing Days per Year, Limits Bench Time to 35 Days.
"A proposal has been made to rename Reniguntae-original-video-download-technologia-meme-sound-and-watch-viral-instagram-reels-with-this-funny-audio-6933667.html" title="https://www.latestly.com/socially/social-viral/technologia-meme-original-video-download-technologia-meme-sound-and-watch-viral-instagram-reels-with-this-funny-audio-6933667.html"> Technologia Meme Original Video: Download Technologia Meme Sound and Watch Viral Instagram Reels With This Funny Audio