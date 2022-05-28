Kolkata, May 28 (PTI) Railways on Saturday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in West Bengal and demolished some permanent structures used for residential purposes not authorised by the department evoking angry protests, an official said.

Railways had sought the state government's assistance in carrying out the drive.

The protestors claimed they were paying lease rentals and accused Railways of illegal demolition.

"Railways is carrying out anti-encroachment drives across many locations in Bengal and other states. Such drives will continue. It was done after the Supreme Court directive that mandates clearing encroachments in Railways assets and taking control of them," Eastern Railway spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said.

He said in Ballygunge in the city, where there were protests against the drive, the leases were given for running business meant for railway movement but the land use was different and people had built unauthorised permanent structures.

"We seek help from the state to maintain law and order in such drives," Chakraborty said.

The protestors claimed that they have been paying lease rentals for the last 70 years and despite it Railways had evicted them.

Similar drives were undertaken at Sheoraphuli and Rishra in Bengal. Eviction was also carried out in Bihar and Jharkhand under Eastern Railways jurisdiction, Chakraborty added.

