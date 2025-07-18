Patna, Jul 18 (PTI) CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Friday led a "citizens' march" in Patna, taken out in protest against the FIR lodged against journalist Ajit Anjum while reporting on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Bhattacharya was joined by party colleagues like MLAs Mehboob Alam and Gopal Ravidas and MLC Shashi Yadav, besides members of many social and cultural organisations, who carried banners inscribed with slogans like "Bihar wants no SIR nor any FIR in its name".

Anjum, whose YouTube channel has been running a series on SIR, was recently booked in Begusarai district, upon the complaint of a booth level officer by whom he was accused of "spreading communal tension".

Addressing a public meeting upon the commencement of the march, Bhattacharya alleged that SIR was aimed at depriving people of their right to vote to "benefit" the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming assembly polls.

The Left leader happens to be one of the petitioners who have challenged SIR before the Supreme Court, which has posted the matter for further hearing on July 28.

