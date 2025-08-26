New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): A group of people, including members of the Hindu Sena, disrupted an event in Delhi attended by former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed, protesting against her reported remark that "Bangladeshis can stay in India."

The protesters, carrying placards, entered the venue of the event, chanting slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki jai', 'Vande Mataram, 'Jai Sri Ram', 'Bangladeshion ko bahar nikalo' and so on, forcing a brief commotion.

Reacting to the disruption, Hameed said, "A crowd had entered here...I was a small kid at the time of the partition, but the intensity of that crowd (that entered the venue)....Constitution Club is such a dignified surrounding, and a crowd suddenly burst in. The flashback of what my parents and all experienced in Panipat when the crowd came at the time of partition. I fear if this would spread out to the whole of India. That is something which we have to be very conscious of..."

Her remarks that went viral on social media on Sunday have drawn sharp criticism. In the viral video, Hameed is heard saying, "What is wrong in being Bangladeshi? Bangladeshis are humans too, and the world is so big; they can live here (in India). They are not depriving anyone of their rights. Saying that they are depriving someone of their rights is troublesome, extremely mischievous and detrimental to humanity."

When asked at the event about her recent comments, Hameed declined to elaborate.

The remark has sparked controversy and triggered protests at her public appearance in the capital.

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju sharply criticised Syeda Hameed over her remarks suggesting that Bangladeshis can live in India.

Condemning her remarks, the Union Minister accused her of misleading people in the "name of humanity" and suggested she should not support illegal migrants. Syeda Hameed was a member of the Planning Commission of India during the UPA government.

In a social media post on X, Rijiju shared her video and captioned, "Misleading in the name of humanity. It's about our land and identity. Why the minority Buddhists, Christians, Hindus & Sikhs in Bangladesh and Pakistan are persecuted & tortured? Sayeda Hameed may be closest to Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi, but shouldn't support illegal migrants."

Apart from this, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hit out at former Syeda Hameed over her remarks, accusing her of legitimising illegal infiltrators in the state.

The Chief Minister asserted that Bangladeshis are not welcome in Assam, and said those sympathising with them may accommodate them in their own backyards.

In a post on X, Sarma wrote, "People like Syeda Hameed, a close confidant of the Gandhi family, legitimise illegal infiltrators, as they seek to realise Jinnah's dream of making Assam a part of Pakistan. Today, Assamese identity is on the brink of extinction because of the tacit support of people like her. But we are the sons and daughters of Lachit Barphukan, WE WILL FIGHT till the last drop of our blood to save our State and our identity."

"Let me make it very clear, Bangladeshis are not welcome in Assam, it is not their land. Anyone sympathising with them may accommodate them in their own backyards. Assam is not up for grabs by illegal infiltrators, NOT NOW, NOT EVER," he further wrote. (ANI)

