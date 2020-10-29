Bhopal, Oct 29 (PTI) Members of the Muslim community on Thursday protested at Iqbal Maidan here against French President Emmanuel Macron over the controversy about depiction of Prophet Muhammad in cartoons.

Speaking at the demonstration, Congress MLA Arif Masood demanded that the Union government ask the Indian Ambassador to France to register protest against "anti-Muslim" stand of that country's regime.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia, Social Entrepreneur Anshu Gupta Interact With Students of Delhi Govt Schools Under Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum.

He accused Macron of supporting offensive cartoons of Prophet Muhammad and intentionally hurting the sentiments of Muslims.

The beheading earlier this month of a French teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet in class has ignited anew a debate over such depictions, considered blasphemous by Muslims.

Also Read | France Terror Attacks: PM Narendra Modi Issues Condemnation, Tweets ‘India Stands With France in Fight Against Terrorism’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)