Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) Protests were held on Friday in Rajasthan's Tonk and Sikar districts over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP spokespersons.

In a memorandum submitted to the district administration, Tonk Muslim Alliance demanded action against former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

A similar memorandum was submitted to the administration in Sikar district.

"This protest is not of any one party or organisation, it is of all the Muslims. There are people from every party in it. We demand action against Sharma," said Ifran, state coordinator of Congress' minority wing, in Tonk.

