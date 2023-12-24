New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran for using derogatory statement regarding people who build toilets and clean them, adding that leaders of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are making fun of backward classes.

"We are proud of those who build toilets and those who clean toilets. It may be shameful for you. You talk big on backward classes, dalits, weaker sections and now you are making fun of them," Mukhtar Naqvi said speaking to ANI on Sunday.

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran courted controversy when he was heard saying in a viral video clip that Hindi speakers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who come to Tamil Nadu end up cleaning roads and toilets.

Naqvi said that the INDIA bloc is mentally perverted and on the verge of mental bankruptcy. He added that the opposition bloc does not even realise that their political path will put them in a pothole.

"There are many criminals in the INDIA bloc. If you count their crimes, you will not be able to finish counting. At times they take on Sanatan, at times on those who speak Hindi, at times they say they are 'South', they are 'North', 'East', 'West'. Their mentality is perverted and they are on the verge of mental bankruptcy. They don't even realise that their political path will put them in a pothole. Earlier they waged a war against Sanatan, now they have waged a war on those who speak Hindi," the BJP leader said.

"I think this is a ploy to create divisions and clashes in the society. And they are getting trapped in their own maze," he added.

Reacting to some organisational changes in the Congress, Naqvi said that the Congress is a ravaged car in which snoring passengers are sitting.

"No matter how much they change...they will be defeated in 2024. This is because Narendra Modi's list of works will defeat them. Now how much they change will not matter. This is because on one hand it is Congress' ravaged car and on the other hand are the snoring passengers seated in them...Let them do what they wish. They know that this arrangement will not give them the mandate," the BJP leader said.

Speaking on Rahul Gandhi, Naqvi said that the former has neither facts nor arguments.

"I feel very sad about Rahul Gandhi. He has neither facts nor arguments. When there are no facts, arguments become empty...When he was in the government, ever day he used to Hit Wicket, now when he is in the opposition he is throwing No Ball," he said.

On allegations of frequent arrests of locals in Jammu and Kashmir, Mukhtar Naqvi said, "Whether it is Farooq Abdullah or those who are in politics for generations need to understand that it is the priority of the government to ensure the security of people in Kashmir, Jammu. But they need to get out of their soft corner towards terrorists and separatists."

On rumours that the Samajwadi Party do not want the Bahujan Samaj Party in the INDIA bloc, Naqvi said, "The number of pores in this alliance is less than the differences in perspectives of their partners...Hence I said that in the Congress' ravaged car snoring players are sitting. They are pulling each other's legs."

Speaking on the Congress government in Karnataka doing away with the hijab ban, Naqvi said that the party is create obstacles for the progress and education of Muslim girls.

"The reason behind Congress doing away with hijab ban is criminal communal handiwork to create obstacles for the progress, education of Muslim girls. There is no ban on hijab in the country. You can wear hijab in the market or anywhere you go. Institutions have their own dress code which you need to follow. What you are doing is creating obstacles for Muslim girls education. This kind of criminal communal act is a forte of the Congress and the country will never forgive this," the BJP leader said. (ANI)

