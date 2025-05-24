Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that providing timely and quality health services to every citizen is the goal and supreme responsibility of the state government, a press release from Uttarakhand CMO said.

He said our government is committed to providing free treatment facilities to the poor and needy through the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

In compliance with the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand Health Secretary Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar has clarified that under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Golden Card holders will continue to get full treatment facilities in three major private hospitals of Dehradun.

He said that the services of treatment with Golden Card will continue regularly in Jolly Grant Hospital, Shri Mahant Indresh Hospital and Graphic Era Hospital and all the necessary medical facilities are being provided to the eligible patients coming to these hospitals.

The Health Secretary said that the government's objective is that every eligible citizen of the state should get timely and proper health care. Through the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, free treatment facilities are being provided to lakhs of poor and needy families, and the state government is committed to successfully implementing this scheme.

The Health Secretary said that in future also the services provided through the Golden Card will be further strengthened so that every citizen of the state can get accessible, affordable and quality health care.

Dhami has said that his government is continuously working while giving top priority to the conservation and revival of water sources in the state. To fulfil this objective, the state government has constituted the Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARRA).

He said, "Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARRA) has been constituted to fulfil this objective, through which 929 water sources have been successfully treated so far."

The Chief Minister said that this initiative is not only an important step towards environmental balance but is also a far-reaching effort towards dealing with the water crisis and securing the future. (ANI)

