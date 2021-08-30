Lucknow, Aug 30 (PTI) A private secretary of a senior bureaucrat in the state urban development department allegedly shot himself with a revolver on Monday in a high-security building connected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and is stated to be in a critical condition, police said.

The incident occurred on the eighth floor of Bapu Bhawan during the Janmashtami holiday on Monday, and it is being probed how Vishwambhar Dayal, PS to Additional Chief Secretary Rajnish Dubey, got the weapon on the premises having offices of ministers and senior officers.

Also Read | Nashik Records 82 COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Dayal shot himself in the temple and was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical, the police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Hazratganj Raghvendra Mishra said that a probe is on in the matter.

Also Read | Bhupinder Singh Hooda to Submit Memorandum Against Land Acquisition Bill to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on August 31.

"The revolver appears to be licensed. However, we are verifying its details," the officer said.

Dubey expressed shock over the incident involving his aide and said that their families had close ties.

Asked about the PS' presence on a holiday and his access to the revolver inside the high-security building, Mishra said, "It will be probed."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)