Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) Three persons, including a deputy general manager of a PSU, were arrested on Sunday while taking bribe in two separate cases, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.

The ACB said Deputy General Manager Rajesh Kumar Singh of Hindustan Petrochemical Limited and his middleman Kishan Vijay were arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in Jaipur, ACB said in an official statement.

The PSU DGM, posted in Kota, had demanded a bribe for not taking action against a petrol pump owner in Niwai town, it said.

A few other suspects are also being interrogated in this case, an ACB official said, adding searches are on at various places, it added.

In another case in Sikar, Head Constable Puran Ram posted at Neem Ka Thana was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 9,000 for removing the name of a person from an FIR lodged against him, besides others.

Two separate cases have been registered in the two cases under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on.

