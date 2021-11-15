Ranchi, Nov 15 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday emphasised the need for public cooperation along with dedicated work by the government machinery in order to ensure that various schemes of the Centre and state are implemented on the ground.

Addressing an event to mark the state's Foundation Day, the governor said the government is making efforts to solve the basic problems of the people.

"For the schemes run by the central and state governments to be visible on the ground in a better way, there is a need for public cooperation along with dedicated work by the government machinery," Bais said.

He said it is a matter of pride that on the historic occasion of the Statehood Day and birth anniversary of legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda, a number of personalities of the state who have won Padma awards are present.

Padma Shri awardees - witch hunt crusader Chutni Mahto, Chhau dance exponent Shashadhar Acharya and Nagpuri singer Madhu Mansoori Hasmukh - were present on the occasion.

Jharkhand was created on this day in 2000.

