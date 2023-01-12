Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed Bareilly and Devipatan divisions with public representatives, MPs and MLAs.

"In the special meeting, the Chief Minister gathered information one by one from the MPs and MLAs who came from Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Gonda, Shrawasti, Bahraich, and Balrampur districts about the development plans of their areas. He asked them about the arrangements made for the safety of the general public as well as agriculture farmers and cattle, etc. amid the cold wave and also gave necessary guidelines," read a press statement.

The public representatives informed the Chief Minister about the regional aspirations for the new development works during the meeting and also provided their proposals in this regard.

The Chief Minister also directed the Chief Minister's office to seek immediate action on these proposals from MPs and MLAs. Major guidelines were given by the Chief Minister in this meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence.

During the meeting, Yogi Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh is taking fresh strides towards prosperity by adopting the Prime Minister's mantra of 'Trade, Technology, and Tourism'. Through better law and order and policy reforms, today the state has emerged as the best investment destination in the country and the world. Every district of Bareilly division is full of immense possibilities for industrial development. There is a lot of potential in the districts including Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit, and Shahjahanpur. There is a sufficient land bank in every district of the Devipatan division and has a huge potential for eco-tourism."

"As a public representative, you are the 'brand ambassador' of your area. You will have to make concerted efforts to introduce these qualities to the country and the world," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit will take place from February 10 to 12. Prior to the summit, our action plan to encourage investors from all over the world to invest in Uttar Pradesh was a huge success. Roadshows in 16 countries have paved the way for more than Rs 7.12 lakh crore in investment. Following the success of road shows in other countries, roadshows are now being organized in major metropolitan cities throughout the country to invite industries. GIS-2023 is going to be historic. The large-scale investment will generate a lot of employment opportunities that will immediately benefit our youth.

Taking inspiration from foreign and domestic investor roadshows, many districts held district-level investor conferences and received investment proposals worth thousands of crores of rupees. Similar efforts should be made in the Bareilly and Devipatan divisions as well. (ANI)

