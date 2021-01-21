Puducherry, Jan 21 (PTI) The Union Territory of Puducherry logged 35 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 38,772, a top Health department official said on Thursday.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam-, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The death toll remained at 643, he added.

The 35 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,710 samples taking the overall tally to 38,772, he said.

As many as 32 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday, the Health department director added.

The Mahe region accounted for 17 of 35 fresh cases while the Puducherry region reported 10 and Karaikal eight.

Yanam did not report any new case, he added.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 per cent and 97.57 per cent respectively.

Mohan Kumar said that as many as 5.46 lakh samples were tested so far and of them 5.02 lakh samples were negative.

The number of active cases in the union territory stood at 299 while 37,830 patients had recovered and were discharged so far, he added.PTI Cor SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)