Puducherry [India], September 11 (ANI): Puducherry BJP President V P Ramalingam on Wednesday extended his party's congratulations to Vice President-elect Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Puducherry and the local BJP unit, Ramalingam said, "On behalf of the people of Puducherry and the Puducherry Bharatiya Janata Party, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to C. P. Radhakrishnan, who has won the election as the new Vice President of India by a huge margin.

Also Read | NASA Rover Discovers Potential Signs of Ancient Life on Mars.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting him for creating greater recognition and pride for the Tamil community.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who has brought great recognition and pride to the Tamils. We express our gratitude to the Prime Minister of India, who has torn down the veil of evil forces that prevent Tamils from reaching high positions and has made the world know his true affection for Tamils."

Also Read | PM Modi Birthday: Renowned Lyricist and Poet Manoj Muntashir Announces Musical Saga 'Mera Desh Pahle' Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday.

The oath-taking ceremony of Radhakrishnan is scheduled for the morning of September 12, Friday, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to Radhakrishnan.

According to a top NDA source, "The oath ceremony of the newly elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will take place on the morning of 12th September, as the time has been found auspicious by the pandit ji."

Invitations to the ceremony will be sent to senior leaders of the NDA. Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, was elected as the 15th Vice President of India on Tuesday, securing 452 votes against Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes.

Announcing the result, Rajya Sabha Secretary General and Returning Officer PC Mody said that 767 out of 781 MPs cast their votes, recording a turnout of 98.2 per cent. Of these, 752 ballots were valid and 15 were invalid, lowering the required majority of first preference votes to 377.

While the NDA had the backing of 427 MPs on paper, 11 lawmakers from the YSRCP also supported Radhakrishnan. Interestingly, the NDA candidate received 14 votes more than expected, sparking speculation of cross-voting from the Opposition camp.

Following the announcement of results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CP Radhakrishnan and expressed confidence that the newly elected Vice President would strengthen India's constitutional values and contribute positively to parliamentary discourse.

"Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse, Prime Minister Modi wrote on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)