Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced that the monthly allowance of Rs 3000 will be given to the children of AIDS patients on Tuesday.

Furthermore, along with the health department at Kamban Kalaiyarangam, the CM announced that travel expenses for treatment will be increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1000. A nutritious meal of Rs 1300 will be provided to AIDS patients.

Also Read | Dausa Road Accident: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Expresses Grief After 11 Devotees Killed in Truck-Container Collision, Says 'Extremely Tragic'.

Following this, an educational scholarship of Rs 5000 will be provided to students in schools, and Rs 15,000 to those in colleges. Additionally, a funeral fund of Rs 15,000 will be provided to those suffering from AIDS.

Meanwhile in Tripura, on the occasion of International Youth Day, the Tripura State AIDS Control Society organised the state-level Bell of Awareness programme on Tuesday at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Open Higher in Early Trade; Metal Stocks Lead Gains.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, while attending the programme, said that parents should pay special attention to their children in the fight against drugs. He also emphasised that Red Ribbon Clubs should be increased in schools and colleges to fight HIV/AIDS, because if everyone works together, Tripura can be made an HIV-free state.

At the programme, Saha, who is also the Health Minister, said, "I felt very happy at this programme that, with the ringing of a bell, about 6,000 students joined the preventive awareness programme against AIDS today. We are really worried about the way HIV is spreading in the North Eastern region, including Tripura. Currently, Tripura ranks fourth among the eight states of the North Eastern region, and this position has become a matter of great concern."

Giving information, Saha said that the AIDS Control Society has undertaken the task of creating awareness among about 2,31,000 students from Class 8 to 12 in about 1,187 government and government-aided schools.

Awareness talks are very important to stay away from AIDS."So far, about 3,433 HIV/AIDS-infected people in Tripura have been provided with a monthly allowance of Rs. 2,000," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)