Chennai, May 10 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy is maintaining normal oxygen saturation and he continued to be stable, a hospital treating him here for COVID-19 said on Monday.

Rangasamy is being monitored by an expert team of clinicians and he is "maintaining normal oxygen saturation and continues to be stable," a MGM Healthcare bulletin said.

The union territory chief minister thanked all his well-wishers for their best wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery, the hospital said.

A spokesman of the Puducherry Health Department had said on Sunday that the CM was examined at the union territory government run Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital. He tested positive for the virus. Later, he was admitted to the hospital here.

The All India N R Congress top leader assumed office as Chief Minister on May 7.

