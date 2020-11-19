Puducherry, Nov 19 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry reported 69 new coronavirus cases while one related fatality pushed the toll to 609, a top Health department official said on Thursday.

The 69 fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,620 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.

The overall tally of COVID-19 cases in the union territory stood at 36,533 after transfer of one case to Tamil Nadu.

A 61-year old male from Muthialpet village here succumbed to the infection taking the toll to 609, Mohan Kumar said, adding the patient who died had comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension and kidney ailment.

He said that the fatality and recovery rates were 1.67 per cent and 96.5 per cent respectively.

Of the 3.70 lakh samples tested so far, the Department found 3.29 lakh samples to be negative.

Of the 69 new cases identified in the last 24 hours, the Puducherry region accounted for 32 while Karaikal had 11, Yanam two and Mahe had 24 fresh cases.

The Director said 102 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The Health department Director said that 670 cases were active while 35,254 patients had recovered and were discharged.PTI Cor SS

