Puducherry [India], December 7 (ANI): The Puducherry Government organised an Armed Forces Flag Day programme at the Chief Minister's Office in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The event was organised by the Trilateral Welfare Department on behalf of the Puducherry Government.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Immolates Himself After Lover Ends Relationship in Kottigepalya, Probe Underway.

Chief Minister Natesan Krishnasamy Rangasamy participated and launched the Flag Day fundraiser by donating funds. He awarded shields to government departments, public sector organizations and individuals who raised the most Flag Day funds in the financial year 2022-23.

Speaker Selvam R, Member of Legislative Assembly U Lakshmikanthan, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Secretary to Government (Triple Welfare) Padma Jaiswal, District Collector E Vallavan, Director General of Police Dr G Srinivas, ECP, Director Triforce Welfare Department Chandramohan and many other officers participated in the event.

Also Read | Cyclone Michaung Update: Andhra Pradesh CPM State Secretary Srinivasa Rao Flags Concerns over Lack of Proper Drainage System.

Flag Day is observed on December 7 every year to commemorate the sacrifice and bravery of the soldiers of the three armed forces who sacrificed their lives and youth for the security of the country of India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the soldiers on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day and lauded the service of brave hearts, saying that their dedication to protecting our nation is "unparalleled."

"Today, on Armed Forces Flag Day, we honour the courage, commitment and sacrifices of our brave soldiers. Their dedication to protecting our nation is unparalleled," PM Modi said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)