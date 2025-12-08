Puducherry [India], December 8 (ANI): A day ahead of the much-anticipated public meeting of the Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) in Uppalam, Puducherry, authorities have issued stringent regulations to ensure crowd control and public safety.

The Puducherry Police, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (Law & Order) R. Kalaivanan, granted permission for the event at the Expo Ground with attendance strictly capped at 5,000 people from the Union Territory.

The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., will feature TVK president and actor Vijay, who is expected to address supporters around noon. Departing from the usual practice of using a stage, Vijay will speak from a specially arranged campaign vehicle, which is set to arrive in Puducherry on Monday night. He is likely to reach the venue by car around 11 a.m.

Only individuals carrying QR-coded entry passes issued by the party will be allowed inside. The police advisory makes it clear that persons without valid passes, as well as children, pregnant women, senior citizens, and those with health issues, will not be permitted. The event is exclusively for Puducherry residents, and people from neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu have been asked to refrain from travelling to the venue.

Designated parking areas have been assigned at Pondy Marina, the Old Port, and behind the Indira Gandhi Stadium, with roadside parking strictly prohibited.

In alignment with the police guidelines, TVK issued a detailed nine-point directive to its cadres, urging full cooperation and reiterating that no cadres from other states would be allowed entry. The party emphasised that its leader prioritises the safety of his supporters, especially in the wake of the Karur stampede two months ago that claimed 41 lives.

The guidelines prohibit welcome processions, celebratory activities, unauthorised banners, and the placement of flex boards along roads without permission, in accordance with High Court orders. Cadres have also been instructed not to follow Vijay's vehicle at any point and to maintain discipline throughout the event. The party further warned against climbing on buildings, vehicles, trees, or going near electric poles or transformers at the venue.

With 50 CCTV cameras installed and monitoring strengthened, authorities and the party expect a tightly regulated event focused on safety and orderly conduct. (ANI)

