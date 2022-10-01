Puducherry, Oct 1 (PTI) Puducherry witnessed a drop in new COVID-19 cases with 34 fresh cases reported on Friday as against 43 infections registered the previous day, a senior health official said.

The fresh cases surfaced after 847 samples were examined across the Union Territory. The overall caseload has gone up to 1,74,636.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said Puducherry region accounted for 18 of the 34 fresh cases today while Karaikal reported 11 cases and Yanam five. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, saw zero new cases of viral infection.

He said 51 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,72,382.

The Director said there were 280 active cases of which four patients are recovering in hospitals and the remaining 276 were in home quarantine.

The test positivity rate was 4.01 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.71 per cent, respectively.

The Health Department has examined 24,10,206 samples till now and found 20,41,862 samples out of them to be negative, the Director said.

No fresh virus-related fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll in the UT remained unchanged at 1,974.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has administered 22,28,751 doses so far which comprised 9,93,264 first doses, 8,53,398 second doses and 3,82,089 booster doses.

