Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) The West Bengal BJP on Monday criticised AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's announcement to launch the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' for Hindu priests and gurudwara granthis and equated it to the monthly stipend given to Hindu priests in West Bengal.

The BJP termed it as "tokenism," asserting that such measures aimed at securing votes along religious lines would not improve the real economic conditions of the poor.

Also Read | Badaun Shocker: Depressed Over Cancelled Wedding, Woman Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh; Names Neighbour in Note.

Kejriwal on Monday announced that his party would launch a 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' if it gets re-elected in Delhi, promising a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 for Hindu temple priests and granthis of gurdwaras. The announcement comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, with AAP seeking to retain power for a fourth consecutive term.

Criticising the move, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "Both AAP (in Delhi) and TMC (in West Bengal) are not interested in the true economic progress of the poor. They focus only on tokenism and not holistic development.".

Also Read | Tech Job 2025: Indian IT Ecosystems Projected To See 20% Surge in Job Roles Next Year, GenAI Industry Alone To Witness More Jobs Numbers, Highest Salaries.

He also reminded that West Bengal had introduced a monthly stipend for priests in 2020, following an earlier stipend for imams in 2012, which was increased by Rs 500 in August 2023.

Bhattacharya argued that despite these measures, the economic condition of priests, imams, and granthis in West Bengal remains poor.

He added, "Neither AAP nor TMC is genuinely interested in improving the lives of the poor; they are only focused on gaining votes based on religious lines. The BJP is the only party working for inclusive growth."

Bhattacharya further accused both AAP and TMC of distorting the concept of social welfare with their "vote bank agenda," while claiming that only BJP governments are committed to inclusive growth for all citizens.

In response, senior TMC leader Jaiprakash Majumdar defended his party's approach to social welfare, asserting that Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal pioneered welfare projects for the poor, including women's empowerment schemes, which BJP governments have since copied in other states like Madhya Pradesh.

He also pointed out that the BJP had faced rejection in West Bengal and recent setbacks in Delhi elections, adding, "They are inventing excuses to criticise projects launched by the people-oriented Mamata Banerjee government."

Regarding Kejriwal's social welfare announcement, Majumdar refrained from commenting directly on AAP's plans for Delhi.

Kejriwal, in his announcement, emphasised that priests and granthis are often neglected members of society and stated, "For the first time in the country, we are introducing a scheme to support them, under which they will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000." Registration for the scheme will begin on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)