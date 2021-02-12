New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Justice Puligoru Venkata Sanjay Kumar, a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was on Friday appointed as the chief justice of the Manipur High Court.

Present Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, retires on Saturday.

The Law Ministry on Friday issued a notification announcing Justice Kumar's elevation.

