Pune, Mar 4 (PTI) Six women have been booked for allegedly thrashing the landlady of a girls' hostel and hurling a slipper at some paying guests for wearing shorts, Pune police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Rakshak Nagar in Kharadi area on Wednesday, a Chandan Nagar police station official said.

"The accused and the complainant live in the same lane and the former would often pick quarrels with her over petty issues such as parking. On Wednesday, the accused barged into the premises on the issue of women PGs wearing shorts and loitering in the area," he said.

The six women assaulted the complainant and hurled a slipper at the PGs, he said.

